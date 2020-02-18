IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $88,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,426 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

VZ opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $241.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

