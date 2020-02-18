IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $340.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $343.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.11. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $215.93 and a 52 week high of $341.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

