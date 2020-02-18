IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,521 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

