IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 229.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0695 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

