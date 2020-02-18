ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,142,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,683,000 after buying an additional 817,877 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in ONEOK by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 981,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,318,000 after buying an additional 743,900 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,592,000. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $21,536,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.13 and a 12 month high of $77.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 134.53%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.