IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO)

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Euro by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Euro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Euro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $982,000.

EUO opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. ProShares UltraShort Euro has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

