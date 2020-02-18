IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,933 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 55,969 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 49,570 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 24,886 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.00 and a beta of 2.43. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.