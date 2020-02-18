IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $128,000 Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 261.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $95.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.17. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

