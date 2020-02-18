IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,802,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 73,382 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 513,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 332,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 196,387 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,380,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 352,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 99,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDR opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.26). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

