DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 762 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in 51job were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of 51job by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,149,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 51job during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,390,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in 51job by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.90. 51job, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.36 and a 52-week high of $97.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JOBS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 51job in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 51job in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

