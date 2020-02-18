DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 100,000 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 466.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $225,602.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,138.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $220,536.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,368.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,019 shares of company stock worth $903,569. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.