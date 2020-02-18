IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 3,945 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 120,555 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,341,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 207,741 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $17,400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 76,335 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

NYSE:EOG opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

