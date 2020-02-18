Csenge Advisory Group Buys 2,127 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $395.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

