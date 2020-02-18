Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Position Trimmed by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 86.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,897 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Domtar by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Domtar by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domtar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Domtar by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Domtar by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on UFS. ValuEngine raised Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Domtar Corp has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $53.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domtar Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

