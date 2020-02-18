DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 1,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

ENIC stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.59. Enel Chile SA – has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.