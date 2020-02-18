Community Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,671 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Community Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.9% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 34,393 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,291 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 63,439 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,820,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,517 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $44,005,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Microsoft stock opened at $185.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,409.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.29 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.