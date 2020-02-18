DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $168,000 Investment in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,752,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,282,000 after acquiring an additional 155,808 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on OFC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:OFC opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,248.19. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,776 shares of company stock worth $165,287. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

