DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $179,000 Position in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRON. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2,080.0% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 102.4% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 12.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRON has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $12.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. Cronos Group Inc has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81.

Cronos Group Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations ?MMPR?. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

