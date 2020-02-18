IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $168,000 Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,868 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. grace capital bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,079,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Fayez Sarofim bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,399,852.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 559,624 shares of company stock worth $11,142,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

