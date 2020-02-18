IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 33.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,520.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,045.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,529.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,445.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,301.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,535.00 target price (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total transaction of $40,315.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,013,643 shares of company stock worth $389,654,791 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

