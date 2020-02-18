DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $322,000 Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56,136 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,096.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 702,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 643,502 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 3,034,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,185,000 after purchasing an additional 265,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 533.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 216,656 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $2,850,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,678,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $120,870.00. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. DA Davidson raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 376.67%. The firm had revenue of $980.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.