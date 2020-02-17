Fiera Capital Corp Invests $1.09 Million in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 58,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,307,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,510.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 498,323 shares of company stock valued at $10,679,979.

Pinterest stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

