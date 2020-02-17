Fiera Capital Corp Sells 468,443 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,443 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KSA. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 475,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 273,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KSA opened at $28.70 on Monday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30.

