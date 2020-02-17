Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Senior Officer Richard Campbell Sells 13,050 Shares

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 13,050 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total value of C$70,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$396,991.80.

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$5.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.41 and a 12-month high of C$5.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

