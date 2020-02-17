Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 63,286 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $991,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI opened at $63.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.97. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.89 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

