Fiera Capital Corp Sells 7,525 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 172,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after buying an additional 48,861 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,987,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $92.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.57 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average is $89.72.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.90 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.25.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $1,842,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 4,140 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $384,771.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,856 shares of company stock worth $5,755,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

