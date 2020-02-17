Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

VIOO stock opened at $151.93 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $132.51 and a 52-week high of $156.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.