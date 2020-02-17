$3.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) to announce $3.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.59 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 143.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $15.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.18 billion to $15.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.24 billion to $16.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra increased their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $3,428,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,267,050.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,500 shares of company stock worth $17,736,870. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,594,000 after buying an additional 883,535 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 60.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 31.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 67.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 601,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after buying an additional 242,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $122.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.83. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.