Zacks: Analysts Expect J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the lowest is $2.16 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $9.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $10.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J B Hunt Transport Services.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. BidaskClub lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Stephens reduced their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $110.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.97 and its 200 day moving average is $112.06. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $122.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In other news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,245.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 667.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $173,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

