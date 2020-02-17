Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 1,094 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 19,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in Home Depot by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD opened at $245.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $267.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $245.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.85.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

