Zacks: Brokerages Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $440.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will report sales of $440.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $430.58 million to $449.90 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $403.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

NYSE:CMP opened at $63.20 on Monday. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

