Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $726.66 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will report $726.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $735.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $720.10 million. Endo International reported sales of $786.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Several research firms recently commented on ENDP. ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Endo International by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 147,282 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Endo International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 596,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 43,771 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Endo International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Endo International stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.47. Endo International has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $12.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

