Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $2.24 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,254,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 985,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,821,283,000 after purchasing an additional 84,157 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,134.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,062.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,586.57 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,928.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,817.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

