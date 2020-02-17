Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 2,032 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.27% of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIY. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 44.1% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 617,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 188,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 20,602 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 57,241 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 47,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. 18.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIY stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

About Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

