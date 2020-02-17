Fiera Capital Corp Sells 7,599 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 100,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50,732 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Workday by 12.8% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $6,088,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Workday by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 165.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 88,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 55,237 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday stock opened at $196.99 on Monday. Workday Inc has a one year low of $151.06 and a one year high of $226.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.68 and a 200 day moving average of $175.69.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.65 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Compass Point cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on Workday and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.86.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $48,387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $37,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.