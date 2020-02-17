Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $862.61.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,005 shares of company stock valued at $67,957,034. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $921.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $865.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $821.92. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $592.73 and a one year high of $923.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.