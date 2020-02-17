Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

NMT opened at $14.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

