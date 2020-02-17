Fiera Capital Corp Sells 703 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $93.66 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $95.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $595,968.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $306,821.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XLRN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $58.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $75.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.93.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

