Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $45,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price objective (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,134.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,928.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,817.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,062.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,586.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

