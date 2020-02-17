Keystone Financial Group Acquires 26 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,134.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,928.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,817.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market cap of $1,062.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

