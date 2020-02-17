Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Increased by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,134.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,928.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,817.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,586.57 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1,062.76 billion, a PE ratio of 92.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

