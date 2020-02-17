IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 4,949 Shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 37,978 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,635,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Craig Davis bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $39,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,763 shares of company stock valued at $72,329. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANH opened at $3.69 on Monday. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 47.74, a current ratio of 47.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $364.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.