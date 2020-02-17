IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 8,999 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 274,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 481,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,361,000 after acquiring an additional 84,374 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 15,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,921,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,497 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $34.42 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average is $35.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

