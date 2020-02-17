IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Dynex Capital worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the second quarter worth $2,191,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the third quarter worth $3,435,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the third quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Dynex Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

DX stock opened at $19.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.65. Dynex Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 91.69%. Analysts expect that Dynex Capital Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

