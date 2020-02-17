IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,644,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,498,000 after buying an additional 135,969 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 10.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 8.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

FLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Vertical Research raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $39,335.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLS stock opened at $46.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.18. Flowserve Corp has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $54.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.