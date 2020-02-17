IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,524 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,212,000 after buying an additional 725,882 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,103,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,471,000 after buying an additional 53,730 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 733.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,321,000 after buying an additional 1,125,723 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,237,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 999,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,105,000 after buying an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $67.71 on Monday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average is $64.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Edward Jones upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $6,519,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $40,410,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

