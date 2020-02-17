IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 119.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 30,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 179.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 407.43, a current ratio of 407.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

