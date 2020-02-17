IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pentair by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on Pentair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock opened at $44.24 on Monday. Pentair PLC has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average is $41.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

