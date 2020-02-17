IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 2,461 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMRE. National Securities began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $578.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.41. Global Medical REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

