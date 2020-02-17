Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $196.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.77. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $159.00 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

In related news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

